Vice presidential debate moderator Elaine Quijano is not doing a very good job.

And neither are Tim Kaine and Mike Pence.

The debate has been dominated by crosstalk. Kaine has been the biggest culprit—he seems to be trying to fact-check Pence in real time, which has resulted in a significant amount of static. It also hasn’t really worked: Pence has mostly shaken off Kaine’s attempts to throw him off his game. Still, they both talked over each other at every opportunity.

KAINE: (verbatim Trump quote)

PENCE: (bewildered reaction, claim he never said that)

MODERATOR: "Moving on, gentlemen..." — Kevin M. Kruse (@KevinMKruse) October 5, 2016

But the most frustrating thing is that Quijano has tried to squeeze in every conceivable election topic, including ones that don’t really matter, like the national debt. This has turned the moderator’s role into that of a stopwatch, hurrying the candidates along to the next topic just as they’re getting started on, say, Donald Trump’s taxes. Kaine and Pence want to engage with each other and make this debate interesting, but Quijano keeps forcing them to change the subject.

