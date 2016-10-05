Vice presidential debate moderator Elaine Quijano is not doing a very good job.

KAINE: (verbatim Trump quote)

PENCE: (bewildered reaction, claim he never said that)

MODERATOR: "Moving on, gentlemen..." — Kevin M. Kruse (@KevinMKruse) October 5, 2016

But the most frustrating thing is that Quijano has tried to squeeze in every conceivable election topic, including ones that don’t really matter, like the national debt. This has turned the moderator’s role into that of a stopwatch, hurrying the candidates along to the next topic just as they’re getting started on, say, Donald Trump’s taxes. Kaine and Pence want to engage with each other and make this debate interesting, but Quijano keeps forcing them to change the subject.

