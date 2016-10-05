Was Mike Pence’s call for “broad-shouldered” leadership sexist?

Elaborating on Donald Trump’s proposed strategy in the Syrian conflict, Pence called for “strong, broad-shouldered leadership.” He went on to again describe his running mate as “a broad-shouldered leader.”

Trump retweeted the quote shortly thereafter:

It’s not the first time Pence has used the phrase “broad-shouldered.” Before the first presidential debate, Pence said on CNN, “Look, Donald Trump’s got broad shoulders. He’s able to make his case and make a point.” He quickly rebutted accusations, however, that it was a sexist remark.