There’s one clear winner in this debate: Mike Pence’s presidential hopes.

When forced to defend Trump on his tax returns, for example, he did, but for the most part, he pivoted quickly back to his own achievements—running against the Obama administration and the woman who crafted its foreign policy as secretary of state.

If he enters the Republican race for president four years from now, he’ll now have a big leg up on rest of the field, a hodgepodge of potential candidates who either have very little national name recognition (the Tom Cottons) or who left the 2016 race in bitter defeat (the Marco Rubios).

He’ll also be uniquely well positioned to unite disillusioned Trump supporters who might not ordinarily vote, as well as the religious evangelical voters who support him. That is one potent combination.