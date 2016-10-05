You are using an outdated browser.
Republicans don’t care about Asian people.

That’s the message Asian-American voters are sending in the Fall 2016 National Asian American Survey, which shows Hillary Clinton with an enormous 41-point lead over Donald Trump. The survey is in keeping with a larger trend of Asian-Americans becoming more Democratic, though Trump himself has been a particularly powerful catalyst. “Trump’s unfavorables are like nothing we’ve seen before,” Karthick Ramakrishnan, the survey’s director, told NBC News.

Asian-Americans, a very loose designation for a group that is highly diverse, are the fastest-growing minority in the country, making their nascent political alliances a concern for both Democrats and Republicans. Since the early 1990s, when George H.W. Bush beat Bill Clinton for the Asian-American vote, they have been steadily gravitating to the left for a number of reasons, including the Democratic Party’s positions on health care, affordable education, the economy, and guns. While certain Asian-American groups share conservative cultural affinities with the Republican Party, Asian-Americans are by and large supportive of the idea of big government.

But above all, it’s hard to escape the conclusion that Asian-Americans, like other minorities, simply see no home for themselves in a Republican Party that has increasingly been defined by its whiteness. If Bill O’Reilly’s latest foray into New York’s Chinatown is any indication, it’s not only Trump who’s the problem.

Ryu Spaeth

Ryu Spaeth is an editor at New York magazine.

