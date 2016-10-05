Contain your shock, but Mike Pence is wrong about institutional racism.

As my colleague Nicole Narea noted last night, Pence breezily dismissed the concepts of “implicit bias” in America’s police forces during his debate with Senator Tim Kaine.

But he may want to familiarize himself with the sheriff’s department in McIntosh County, Georgia. The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports that the department just fired one deputy for using racist epithets on social media; another deputy resigned after being implicated in the same scandal. And there’s evidence they did more than joke around, according to the Southern Center for Human Rights’s Sarah Geraghty: