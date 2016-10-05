Primary Concerns Episode 31: How Tim Kaine Won By Losing

Hillary Clinton and her surrogates have always insisted a major of advantage running against Donald Trump instead of a more polished candidate is it requires putting almost no spin on anything. Just show the people what he’s said and the rest will fall into place.

That strategy was vindicated at the first vice presidential debate in Farmville, Virginia Monday night, where her running mate Tim Kaine browbeat Trump’s running mate Mike Pence repeatedly, forcing Pence to choose between defending the indefensible and lying.