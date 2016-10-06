The Democratic Party Will Never Have a “Trumpism of the Left”

The liberal elite has a level of popularity and influence with its voters that slipped from the G.O.P. leadership after the collapse of the Bush administration. The Democratic Party’s regulars—African-Americans, especially—have shown a consistent small-c conservatism in the candidates they’ve favored recently. And the multiculturalism of the Democratic coalition means that a celebrity rabble-rouser would have to cobble together support across multiple (and very different) demographics, rather than playing identity politics with a single large constituency as Trump did.

Douthat’s qualifications of his own argument could be extended much further. It’s not just that the Democratic Party is currently healthier than the Republicans. Trump is not an anomaly, but a product of trends within the Republican Party that go back decades. Since these trends are particular to the GOP, there will be no “Trump of the left” for the foreseeable future.

Trump is not just some famous clown who happened to hijack one of America’s two major parties while it was going through a rough patch. Rather, he’s a shrewd political entrepreneur who took a measure of the Republican Party and realized it could be won over because of the particular nature of the base of that party, which has its origins in decisions made decades ago. Although establishment Republicans see him as an upstart, Trump has legitimate claims to be the heir to traditions in the party that run from Barry Goldwater to Richard Nixon to Ronald Reagan to Sarah Palin.



As Douthat rightly notes, the peculiar demographics of the GOP made it possible for Trump to use “identity politics” to make an appeal to “a single large constituency.” The key structural fact of American politics is that the GOP is an overwhelmingly white party while the Democrats are a multi-racial coalition. In 2012, according to Gallup, the Democrats were 60 percent white, 22 percent black and 13 percent hispanic—versus 89 percent white, 2 percent black, and 6 percent hispanic for Republicans.





The demographic difference between the parties has roots going back to the rise of the Civil Rights movement in the 1950s and 1960s. The Republican Party became overwhelmingly white thanks to a path created by top leaders: Goldwater in 1964, with his opposition to civil rights; Nixon in 1968 and 1972, with his law and order rhetoric (which Trump echoes); and Ronald Reagan in 1980 and 1984, with his dog whistle racism about welfare queens. In addition to these covert appeals to white identity politics, the party grew beholden to a political entertainment culture. Figures like Rush Limbaugh and Roger Ailes (as head of Fox News) exercised an influence on the party with no counterpart on the left. It’s true that Clinton goes to Hollywood to fundraise and has celebrities speak on her behalf, but there’s no massively popular, left-wing television network spearheading the Democratic Party’s ideological message.

In a recent interview with New York magazine, President Barack Obama said, “I see a straight line from the announcement of Sarah Palin as the vice-presidential nominee to what we see today in Donald Trump, the emergence of the Freedom Caucus, the tea party, and the shift in the center of gravity for the Republican Party.” What Obama could’ve added is that Palin herself, as a celebrity demagogue, was a product of tendencies evident in the party for many years—tendencies that have only become stronger and more apparent over the past year. To suggest that similar tendencies are at work within Democratic Party is to engage in magical thinking at a critical moment in U.S. history that demands exactly the opposite.