It’s still an open question whether Donald Trump will bring up Bill Clinton’s past at the next debate.

While getting walloped in the first presidential debate, Trump, who is not known for his self-control, began edging closer to pushing what he has decided is his campaign’s nuclear button: open discussion of Hillary Clinton’s husband’s affairs from decades ago.

After the debate, Trump congratulated himself for not bringing up Bill Clinton’s infidelities, as if it proved he had taken the high road. And in the spin room, Rudy Giuliani gushed, “He restrained himself from saying what I know he would have liked to have said … and that is that she enabled and supported a president who is a disgrace to the White House.”



But Trump has spurred speculation that he will discuss the Clintons’ marriage in the next debate by, incredibly, accusing Hillary of being unfaithful to Bill at a recent rally. As a result, Clinton’s team has reportedly prepared for how she should respond if Trump brings up her husband’s affairs.