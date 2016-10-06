Was Trump’s sexism all an act?

During an interview with News 3 Las Vegas’s Jim Snyder on Wednesday night, Trump blamed the entertainment industry, specifically his show The Apprentice, for his offensive comments about women. “A lot of that was done for the purpose of entertainment, there’s nobody that has more respect for women than I do,” he said. He added, “You’re doing The Apprentice. You have one of the top shows on television. And you say things differently for a reason.”

Be that as it may, none of this accounts for his off-air antics. Just a few days ago, over 20 people who worked on The Apprentice told the AP that Trump repeatedly sexually harassed women over the show’s 14 seasons. Allegations ranged from rating female contestants’ breast sizes to comparing their rears to his daughter Ivanka’s. And let’s not forget the Republican candidate called his history of fat- and slut-shaming former Miss Universe Alicia Machado “a game.”

But at the very least, it appears Trump has finally tuned into reality. At the end of the interview with Snyder, he says that he would never make such comments now because “it’s a much different world.”

