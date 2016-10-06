Trump’s Charity Tells Us a Lot About His Business

The recent revelation that a nearly $1 billion loss carryover in the 1990s likely allowed Trump to avoid paying federal income taxes for many years suggests that his foundation’s small size may be due in part to the absence of any tax benefits of such giving. In other words, since one of the incentives for charitable giving is the tax write-off, Trump would have had one less reason to give his own money away.

In any case, the foundation’s relatively small footprint led the Washington Post’s Fahrenthold to look elsewhere for evidence of Trump’s personal giving. After relentlessly calling charities with some affiliation to Trump, he ran into many “no comment” responses but found only one example of a cash gift (less than $10,000) during the period from 2008 to the launch of his campaign.

Instead, much of Trump’s charity has come from his companies in the form of free rounds of golf or other in-kind gifts such as, most notably, conservation easements. Conservation easements are commitments to set aside land with certain limits on development. Trump companies have reportedly given over $60 million worth of such easements over the years. But that’s hardly the same thing as giving away cash, and Trump continues to make money on at least some of those properties.