Jesse Waters issued a classic non-apology for his offensive Chinatown episode.

In response to widespread outrage over his “Watters’ World” segment ambushing the people of Chinatown with offensive, racist questions, the Fox News correspondent issued a “That’s humor, folks!” and “Sorry you were offended” set of tweets:

As a political humorist, the Chinatown segment was intended to be a light piece, as all Watters World segments are. — Jesse Watters (@jessebwatters) October 5, 2016

My man-on-the-street interviews are meant to be taken as tongue-in-cheek and I regret if anyone found offense. — Jesse Watters (@jessebwatters) October 5, 2016

No one is having it. The O’Reilly Factor’s set-up of the segment itself made a troubling choice in linking Donald Trump’s anti-China comments in the presidential debate to New York’s Chinatown, reinforcing the stereotype that Chinese-Americans are perpetual foreigners. From there, Watters’ segment plunged into the worst tropes of cultural mockery, as he directed questions about karate and virility-enhancing herbs to passersby, mocked those who didn’t understand English, and interjected commentary like, “So China can keep ripping us off,” in response to a resident saying she would vote for Hillary Clinton.