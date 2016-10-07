A photo posted by Donald Trump Jr. (@donaldjtrumpjr) on Sep 10, 2016 at 7:18pm PDT

Pepe the Frog is all over the internet these days, usually in obnoxious or outright racist tweets by anonymous trolls of the alt-right—and sometimes by Donald Trump and his son. The fictional cartoon character has become an unofficial mascot of sorts for the Republican nominee’s campaign. As Vocativ reported Thursday, a group of Trump supporters in Pennsylvania has raised more than $5,000 to put up billboards showing Pepe (wearing Trump’s hair) guarding the border wall, with the message, “It’s always darkest before the Don...” The Hillary Clinton campaign has even felt compelled to explain that Pepe is a symbol of white supremacy and anti-Semitism, and the Anti-Defamation League has declared Pepe to be a hate symbol.

Pepe began as a benign symbol. Created in 2005 by cartoonist Matt Furie, who had no racist intent, the original Pepe was a slacker amphibian, a low-key dude at peace with the universe. His catchphrase was “feels good man,” taken from a comic strip in which he explains why he drops his pants all the way down when he pees standing up. For years Pepe was a popular, inoffensive internet meme. It was only in the last year or so that he was hijacked by hatemongers. The racist Pepe is in many ways an inversion of the original one. As Furie noted in an interview with The Atlantic, “The internet is basically encompassing some kind of mass consciousness, and Pepe, with his face, he’s got these large, expressive eyes with puffy eyelids and big rounded lips, I just think that people reinvent him in all these different ways, it’s kind of a blank slate.”

Still, it’s not entirely an accident that Pepe has been coopted in this way. For well over 100 years American artists, both racists and anti-racists, have found animal cartoons an effective way to make allegories about ethnic difference. Because direct discussions of racism are often fraught and divisive, anthropomorphism allows artists with good intentions to explore the issue indirectly. But as Pepe’s sinister turn shows, it also allows artists with racist intentions to be directly hateful.

Animal allegories are of ancient origin and exist in many cultures, but in the American context the decades after the Civil War were crucial. The white writer Joel Chandler Harris codified and popularized African-American and Native American folklore in his Uncle Remus stories. Br’er Rabbit, the trickster hero of Uncle Remus stories, was a fusion of characters found in both West African and Cherokee oral traditions. A hare who has to live by his wits in a world of predators, Br’er Rabbit has often been seen a metaphor for slaves. “Br’er Rabbit is a symbol of covert resistance to white power,” literary critic Robert Bone argued in 1975. “The trickster hero represents a represents a mode of resistance, not submission or accommodation.”

