A Q&A With Donald Trump’s Favorite Muslim

ST: What bothers me is that Hillary was secretary of state and there was pay-to-play going on; 1,100 foreign donations to the Clinton Foundation and they got their meetings with the secretary of state. That was illegal. That was below the belt. Trump’s not paying taxes—if it was illegal, yes that would have bothered me.

OA: On the question of taxes though, the difference between the two is that if I pull up Hillary Clinton’s tax returns, I can see everything, but I cannot do the same with Trump. If I want to know how much in taxes Donald Trump has paid, where he has made charitable donations, I can’t find that out. You talk about unfairness; isn’t that unfair?

ST: Hillary’s daughter is now taking $55,000 for speeches. This is not called democracy. It is called franchise. The Middle East is burning and our president is worried about trans-gender restrooms. This is what Democrats call “government”? My final point is that the most junior senator came from Chicago—heavily taxed city, the toughest gun laws—and his buddy Emmanuel is the mayor there, and Chicago is the murder capital of the world. Obama has betrayed the country with “Hope and Change.” Obama went to Cuba, they never received him, he went to Saudi Arabia, they never received him, Philippines president has cursed him, and in China they didn’t even bring out a red carpet. He is a disgrace to the office of president. America is burnings from Charlotte to Baltimore and we’ve become a lawless society. And this is the image of Americans—a shirtless guy jumping on a police car? This is the image the world is watching? The world needs strong leadership, and these politicians have disappointed us.

OA: I guess we’ll see what happens on Election Day. Thanks for your time and for speaking to me.