Snowden vs. Le Carré

Le Carré had great success dramatizing the hidden realms of cold war espionage. But he was pigeonholed as genre writer. “I was chronicling my time, from a position of knowledge and sympathy,” he told an interviewer. “I lived the passion of my time. And if people tell me that I am a genre writer, I can only reply that spying was the genre of the Cold War.” Le Carré perfected that genre—even if his portrait of that time displeased many of his ex-Cold War warriors; in the opening chapter of The Pigeon Tunnel he describes being almost assaulted at a drinks reception by an MI6 officer who accused him of “making clowns of men and women who love their country and can’t answer back.”

In The Pigeon Tunnel, Le Carré writes of how he became concerned with “the fate of subject nations” after 1989. He had always possessed a strong contempt for American foreign policy and Britain’s fatal reverence for Washington. Already in A Perfect Spy, as well as Tinker, Tailor, and The Honourable Schoolboy, it was the imperious designs of the United States, as opposed to Soviet communism, that was the underlying threat. Like Graham Greene a generation before, Le Carré saw American interventions as the source of so many disasters, and this became more explicit in his novels.

In the foreword to a new edition of The Tailor of Panama, published in 2001, Le Carré denounced “the long, dishonorable history of United States colonialism in the region.” America was not fit to run the post-Cold War order, and “the sooner Britain and Europe wake up to that fact, the better”. This attitude intensified in the wake of the invasion of Iraq. On its publication in 2003, reviewers converged with skepticism on Le Carré’s smoldering fury in Absolute Friends, a story about U.S. neo-imperialism that Lev Grossman called “a work of fist-shaking, Orwellian outrage.” In A Most Wanted Man (2008), Le Carré confronted the war on terror and the ruthlessness with which governments pursue it.

Englishmen of Le Carré’s generation possessed a latent anti-Americanism. It was partly a legacy of American involvement in the Second World War, and the occupation-like presence of Britain by all those GIs who were, as the expression went, “over paid, over sexed, and over here”. But it’s clear that with age Le Carré became much angrier at the world’s injustices. In 2005 he suggested that Britain was heading for fascism: “Mussolini’s definition of fascism was that when you can’t distinguish corporate power from governmental power.” His recent novels can be read as studies in concentrated disgust. A post-Blair fury bursts from the pages of A Delicate Truth, for example, as Le Carré thunders against the success of characters like Jay Crispin, who have a “sheer, wanton, bloody indifference to anybody’s interest but their own.”

Although Le Carré has been applauded for bringing his anger to bear on some of the world’s most deplorable incidents, such indignation has come at a cost. There is something disappointingly cinematic about Le Carré’s new fictive realms. Whereas his early books were defined by their intriguing moral gray areas, Le Carré’s recent endeavors are unequivocal in depicting good and evil. All suspense is lost when the culprits—Big Pharma, arms dealers, or Russian mobsters—are recognizable from the very beginning. The old characters were darkened by inner torments, whereas now their thoughts and motivations are crystalline. In the end, Le Carré’s novels have become less concerned with the assertion of truth, and the means of attaining it, than with who wins and who doesn’t. They are, as David Remnick described The Night Manager, “Goldfinger for grown-ups.”

Much of the autobiographical ground Le Carré covers in The Pigeon Tunnel has already been reported in Sisman’s biography, and very little of it shows connections between his late novels and his most formative experiences. He recounts meeting a Russian gangster in a Moscow nightclub, which concludes with him being told, via his translator, to “fuck off.” There’s a nice account of lunching with Joseph Brodsky when the exile-poet learns of his Nobel Prize. And it’s hard not to be charmed by the tale of his dancing with the PLO leader, Yasser Arafat at a Palestinian school for orphans on New Year’s Eve.

The author’s globetrotting testifies to more than an irresistible wanderlust: his frequent encounters with the illustrious and powerful also indicate his own status as a world-famous writer; his deep concern for forgotten places like Ingushetia, and their struggles for freedom, independence, and prosperity; and most of all his abiding fascination with the invention of character. People who reinvent themselves for survival, such as those former KGB officers who became gangsters and businessmen after 1990, fascinate him. He is obsessed with how the public performances of warlord and world leaders, revolutionaries and poets, contrasts with their private personas. “Men and women of power drew me because they were there,” he writes, “and because I wanted to know what made them tick”. The Pigeon Tunnel is a lesson in observation, and the recreation of character.

But there’s little in The Pigeon Tunnel to remind us why we should be interested in what Le Carré has to say. With its disconnected set of anecdotes, lack of synthesis, and staccato rhythm, the whole thing feels like a rushed job rather than a sustained meditation with the kind of intricate narrative arc for which its author is so well known. The more recent novels might make him relevant in subject matter, but there’s much less psychological insight into the inner sufferings of their protagonists. The glamorous locations and refined personalities feel far removed from the leaden world of economic austerity and the west’s deathbed paranoia. And on thrills alone, his newer books are less gripping than, say, No Place to Hide, Glenn Greenwald’s real-life account of Edward Snowden’s revelations about surveillance.

After Brexit, Brits might turn to Le Carré to imagine life as the country takes more steps toward jaded irrelevance.

Le Carré’s continued significance is still to be found in the Cold War novels. For American and British readers, classics like A Perfect Spy, Tinker, Tailor, or Smiley’s People have acquired a renewed urgency. Le Carré gives us a chance to reflect on what Snowden’s revelations tell us about the state of our societies. Le Carré still believes that an intelligence services are “not an unreasonable place to look” to explore a nation’s psyche. Secret services are a true measure of a nation’s political health, “the only real expression of its subconscious.” What Snowden revealed was the awesome paranoia and state-corporate collusion that are the hallmarks of Le Carré’s entire oeuvre. And Blake Morrison described him as “the laureate of Britain’s post-imperial sleepwalk.” Following the UK’s exit from the European Union, Brits might turn to him for clues as to what life might look and feel like as the country takes several more steps toward jaded irrelevance.

These novels are a study in loss. Characters like Percy Alleline, Bill Haydon, Roy Bland, and Toby Esterhase—Tinker, Tailor, Soldier, and Beggerman—are world-weary officeholders who were once trained to empire. But now it is “All gone. All taken away.” Just as his protagonists meet symbolically-charged endings— Alec Leamas dies on the Berlin Wall, George Smiley ends compromised and ashamed, Jerry Westerby is killed in Hong Kong, and Magnus Pym commits suicide—Le Carré’s novels remind us that the future is likely to be one darkened by a “Gothic gloom.”