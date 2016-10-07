Netflix’s Amanda Knox Documentary Indicts the Media

The riddle of Amanda Knox was never really a riddle. In this country, at least, she was widely believed to be innocent of the crime of which she stood accused from the beginning. I can’t think of a single American journalist on the case who spoke of any doubts that Knox was telling the truth about not being in the shared Perugia house when her roommate Meredith Kercher was stabbed to death in her room on the November 1, 2007. There were, perhaps, a few like Nina Burleigh, who could admit that Knox had not behaved conventionally. In fact, in her book on the case, Burleigh writes that Knox might have been “emotionally stunted.” She still unquestionably argues for Knox’s innocence.

The facts of the case have long weighed in Knox’s favor. The man whose DNA was all over the crime scene, Rudy Guede, has been tried and convicted for Kercher’s murder. After some fairly standard criminal investigation bungling, it became clear that Knox’s own DNA was not at the crime scene. It also became clear that she had been repeatedly intimidated by investigators in the case into making a false confession. All of these facts were discussed over and over on cable news shows while the case stretched out.

But you wouldn’t know any of that if you took Netflix’s new Amanda Knox documentary as your only authority on the case. The production values are high. The music is ominous. But the villain here is not whoever killed Kercher. It’s whoever persecuted Knox, and kept her in jail for four years for a crime she did not commit. The documentary, in a somewhat confusing retelling of the facts, seems even somewhat unsure of who that is. The Italian prosecutor? The public? It presents the bad facts about each. It shows you the people screaming in Italian town squares, when Knox was ultimately acquitted, that she was a murderer. It presents you with the prosecutor who really, I think, should have been a novelist, so elegantly do the tendrils of his ridiculous imagination unfurl before us.

But really the documentary wants to take aim at that amorphous entity, “the media.” It presents you with Nick Pisa, a freelance Daily Mail journalist wearing a cheap-looking suit. “A murder always gets people going,” he offers in a Fleet Street accent, “a bit of intrigue. A bit of mystery. A whodunit.” He praises the murder’s gruesomeness. The documentary then does a quick and almost imperceptible cut to Pisa saying, “I mean, what more would you want in a story?”