Netflix’s Amanda Knox Documentary Indicts the Media

But you wouldn’t know any of that if you took Netflix’s new Amanda Knox documentary as your only authority on the case. The production values are high. The music is ominous. But the villain here is not whoever killed Kercher. It’s whoever persecuted Knox, and kept her in jail for four years for a crime she did not commit. The documentary, in a somewhat confusing retelling of the facts, seems even somewhat unsure of who that is. The Italian prosecutor? The public? It presents the bad facts about each. It shows you the people screaming in Italian town squares, when Knox was ultimately acquitted, that she was a murderer. It presents you with the prosecutor who really, I think, should have been a novelist, so elegantly do the tendrils of his ridiculous imagination unfurl before us.

But really the documentary wants to take aim at that amorphous entity, “the media.” It presents you with Nick Pisa, a freelance Daily Mail journalist wearing a cheap-looking suit. “A murder always gets people going,” he offers in a Fleet Street accent, “a bit of intrigue. A bit of mystery. A whodunit.” He praises the murder’s gruesomeness. The documentary then does a quick and almost imperceptible cut to Pisa saying, “I mean, what more would you want in a story?”

We hear the media’s camera shutters clicking and flashing over Kercher’s body as it is carried out of the house in Perugia. We hear them ask Knox’s father, after she’s been returned home to Seattle, whether or not he is concerned that she might lose her status as a “hot property” for an exclusive interview. Curt Knox furrows his brow. “Um,” he says, “I’m not looking at her as a hot property.” Not too much later Knox, still awaiting her final acquittal, is standing in front of a magazine rack, thinking about how the media had taken her sexual experiences and painted her a “bestial” harlot. “You have to wonder, what is it that everyone really cares about?” she says, in a voiceover. “But how entertaining.”