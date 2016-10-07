New “#NeverTrump, But Also Floridians Should Be Disenfranchised Because Of A Hurricane” Movement emerges.

With Hurricane Matthew poised to disrupt the final few days of voter registration along the southern coast of Florida, the Hillary Clinton campaign asked the state’s Republican governor, Rick Scott, to extend the registration deadline in affected areas.

Scott, predictably, refused.

“Everybody has had a lot of time to register,” Scott, a Republican and staunch Donald Trump supporter, said Thursday night. “On top of that, we’ve got lots of opportunities to vote: Early voting, absentee voting and Election Day. So I don’t intend to make any changes.”

There’s been a lot of head-scratching over the past several weeks about what conservatives mean when they claim to be #NeverTrump. Some clearly mean Trump must not become president, consequences be damned. Others mean they, personally, can’t support him, but remain vague about what that implies beyond their own anti-Trump intentions in the voting booth.