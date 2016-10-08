The GOP Owns Trump’s Misogyny, Too

It will surely go down as one of the lowest moments in electoral history, that time a presidential campaign cratered because a video surfaced of the candidate gleefully confiding to another man that the way he approaches women he desires is to “grab them by the pussy.” The context of the vulgarity is only more damning, revealing that the candidate is bragging that he can do this to women because he’s famous: “I just start kissing them. It’s like a magnet. Just kiss. I don’t even wait. And when you’re a star they let you do it. You can do anything. Grab them by the pussy. You can do anything.”

“You can do anything”—not the words of someone who respects women or the notion of consent. Certainly not the words of anyone who could feasibly be president of the United States. And so for the umpteenth time, Donald Trump revealed that he’s unfit for political office. But the video, first surfaced by The Washington Post’s David Fahrenthold, has rocked his campaign unlike any controversy before it. Condemnation has rained down from every corner of the Republican Party. House Speaker Paul Ryan withdrew an invitation for Trump to make a joint appearance on Saturday in Wisconsin, declaring that he was “sickened” by Trump’s remarks. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell called on Trump to apologize “for the utter lack of respect for women shown in his comments on that tape.” And former presidential candidate Mitt Romney tweeted:

Hitting on married women? Condoning assault? Such vile degradations demean our wives and daughters and corrupt America's face to the world. — Mitt Romney (@MittRomney) October 8, 2016

In fact, Trump did apologize, though only grudgingly. In a videotaped appearance released last night, he tried to downplay the controversy as a “distraction.” He then previewed how he would address the issue in the coming days and at tomorrow night’s presidential debate with Hillary Clinton: by attacking Bill Clinton for past allegations of sexual assault and his infidelities. “I’ve said some foolish things,” he said, “but there’s a big difference between the words and actions of other people. Bill Clinton has actually abused women, and Hillary has bullied, attacked, shamed and intimidated his victims.”

And yet, with the notable exception of a gaggle of conservative politicians from Utah, few Republicans have gone so far as to withdraw their endorsement of Trump. [Editor’s note: Since the publication of this story, several more Republicans have called on Trump to drop out of the race.] Even as they watch the utter collapse of their standing with college-educated women, Republicans running for Congress still need Trump’s supporters, who may see the whole controversy as another manifestation of P.C. culture run amok. “I’m sure undecided female voters are now lost,” one Wisconsin Republican told Politico. “On one hand, I don’t know how these comments are a surprise to anyone. He’s a slimy lothario. That [shouldn’t] be new information. At the same time, it certainly doesn’t disqualify him. They’re men—they think this way. It’s gross, but it’s reality.”