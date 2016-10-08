The GOP Owns Trump’s Misogyny, Too

Hitting on married women? Condoning assault? Such vile degradations demean our wives and daughters and corrupt America's face to the world. — Mitt Romney (@MittRomney) October 8, 2016

In fact, Trump did apologize, though only grudgingly. In a videotaped appearance released last night, he tried to downplay the controversy as a “distraction.” He then previewed how he would address the issue in the coming days and at tomorrow night’s presidential debate with Hillary Clinton: by attacking Bill Clinton for past allegations of sexual assault and his infidelities. “I’ve said some foolish things,” he said, “but there’s a big difference between the words and actions of other people. Bill Clinton has actually abused women, and Hillary has bullied, attacked, shamed and intimidated his victims.”

And yet, with the notable exception of a gaggle of conservative politicians from Utah, few Republicans have gone so far as to withdraw their endorsement of Trump. [Editor’s note: Since the publication of this story, several more Republicans have called on Trump to drop out of the race.] Even as they watch the utter collapse of their standing with college-educated women, Republicans running for Congress still need Trump’s supporters, who may see the whole controversy as another manifestation of P.C. culture run amok. “I’m sure undecided female voters are now lost,” one Wisconsin Republican told Politico. “On one hand, I don’t know how these comments are a surprise to anyone. He’s a slimy lothario. That [shouldn’t] be new information. At the same time, it certainly doesn’t disqualify him. They’re men—they think this way. It’s gross, but it’s reality.”

The fallout also raises another question: Why is this the controversy that is turning into Trump’s Waterloo? What separates it from the gazillion other things Trump has said and done in the past 15 months that also disqualified him for office? Earlier this week, in case you forgot amidst the unceasing flood of bad press that surrounds the Trump campaign, The New York Times reported what should have been the scoop of the campaign: that Trump lost nearly $1 billion in the 1990s and may have used that loss to avoid paying income taxes for some 18 years. Then Trump reiterated his belief that the Central Park Five—a group of black and Latino teenagers convicted of a brutal rape in 1989—were guilty, despite the fact that they were exonerated by DNA evidence. Trump’s original campaign against the Central Park Five remains one of the ugliest examples of his racism, and his refusal to admit fault only underscored that he is all too comfortable tapping into racial hatred and fear.