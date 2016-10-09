The Religious Right’s Devotion to Donald Trump Will End the Movement As We Know It

Doing so made a certain pragmatic sense at the time. It guaranteed the movement leverage, which its operatives used to get Mike Pence on the Trump ticket. This also forced Trump to play Christian, which reinforced the conflation of Republican politics and religious values. But the game was only ever going to work if Trump managed to keep up the act—and that was about as likely as Franklin Graham endorsing Clinton.

Among his hardcore fans, Trump will survive these scandals; his supporters are now making that clear to his detractors. But his pious boosters can’t count on the same. Trump’s principal appeal to voters is his devotion to capitalism, not God. The religious right, meanwhile, pins itself to a claim of moral superiority. It always had more to lose.

Some evangelicals, like the Southern Baptist Convention’s Russell Moore, understand this, and have publicly criticized Trump’s convenient conversion. But their voices were never enough to sway the rank-and-file. The religious right was never as unique as it wanted everyone to believe, and now Trump has revealed the movement’s superiority to be the ruse it’s always been.