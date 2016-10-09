The Religious Right’s Devotion to Donald Trump Will End the Movement As We Know It

Rewind to Friday morning: We already knew that Trump was a racist. We also knew that he was a misogynist. We knew that he had humiliated Miss Universe Alicia Machado for her ethnicity and weight, and allegedly sexually harassed women on the set of The Apprentice. We knew that he’d repeatedly called women “fat pig” and “dog”; that he’d been accused of sexual assault; that he’d speculated about Megyn Kelly’s menstrual cycle on live television; that he’d said disturbing things about his daughter’s sexuality. The religious right still endorsed him.

Doing so made a certain pragmatic sense at the time. It guaranteed the movement leverage, which its operatives used to get Mike Pence on the Trump ticket. This also forced Trump to play Christian, which reinforced the conflation of Republican politics and religious values. But the game was only ever going to work if Trump managed to keep up the act—and that was about as likely as Franklin Graham endorsing Clinton.

Among his hardcore fans, Trump will survive these scandals; his supporters are now making that clear to his detractors. But his pious boosters can’t count on the same. Trump’s principal appeal to voters is his devotion to capitalism, not God. The religious right, meanwhile, pins itself to a claim of moral superiority. It always had more to lose.

Some evangelicals, like the Southern Baptist Convention’s Russell Moore, understand this, and have publicly criticized Trump’s convenient conversion. But their voices were never enough to sway the rank-and-file. The religious right was never as unique as it wanted everyone to believe, and now Trump has revealed the movement’s superiority to be the ruse it’s always been.

The religious right isn’t dead yet. But after this election becomes history, the movement will be forced to reckon with the consequences of its quest for power. Young adults, who overwhelmingly oppose Trump, are already leaving conservative churches, and the religious right’s Trump moment will surely only fuel this trend. If it had maintained a consistent public morality, maybe it could have retained some countercultural appeal. Now that its most visible leaders have sacrificed that authority, it has nothing left.