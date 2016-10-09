At the second presidential debate, can Donald Trump stop the bleeding?

In the wake of the now notorious “pussy” recording, candidates from Kelly Ayotte in New Hampshire to John McCain in Arizona are no longer concealing their distaste for the bombastic media mogul. At least two dozen GOP officials have rescinded their endorsements in a staggering exodus not seen since 1974, when two congressional leaders and Barry Goldwater sat embattled president Richard Nixon down in the Oval Office and told him to step aside. Even Tic Tac—the company whose mints Trump reportedly takes before forcibly kissing women—has condemned the Republican nominee.

Fifteen months after Donald Trump entered the race, his presidential aspirations are circling the drain. The question now is whether the rattled candidate can pull himself together on the debate stage at Washington University in Saint Louis tonight and stop the death spiral.

He has managed to bounce back from missteps in the past, when he labeled war hero McCain a loser, questioned the impartiality of a American-born federal judge of Mexican heritage, and lashed out at the Muslim parents of a fallen soldier. But he has never faced outright mutiny, with less than a month to go before Election Day no less.