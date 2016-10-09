At the second presidential debate, can Donald Trump stop the bleeding?

He has managed to bounce back from missteps in the past, when he labeled war hero McCain a loser, questioned the impartiality of a American-born federal judge of Mexican heritage, and lashed out at the Muslim parents of a fallen soldier. But he has never faced outright mutiny, with less than a month to go before Election Day no less.

Trump may benefit from the fact that Beltway insiders are clamoring to denounce him: He has done best in the polls when he campaigns against the Washington establishment and when the establishment, in turn, seems to be ganging up against him. Hillary Clinton, however, wisely chose to go quiet the day after The Washington Post published the 2005 clip from Access Hollywood, letting the Republicans and the public rake Trump over the coals for his comments about women.

Trump still has some hope of winning the Republican leadership back. As of Sunday afternoon, only one member of the party leadership had called on Trump to step aside for Mike Pence: Senate Republican Conference Chairman John Thune of South Dakota. The others, including House Speaker Paul Ryan, have contented themselves with denouncing his statements. At least for now, they are watching and waiting to see how he performs in what surely is a do-or-die presidential debate. He could still wow them. But if his fainthearted apology video and his press conference with Bill Clinton’s accusers are any indication, it’s going to be ugly.