Tonight is going to be insane.

If you watched cable news today, nearly all of Trump’s surrogates were in agreement. Trump had to prostrate himself before the American people at the start of Sunday’s second presidential debate. He had to appear contrite and remorseful. He should not muddy the waters by discussing Bill Clinton’s sexual history.

But for the last 24 hours, Trump has strongly signaled that he is going to viciously attack Hillary Clinton’s husband and her alleged role in covering up his misdeeds. Yesterday, he retweeted Clinton rape accuser Juanita Broaddrick. On Sunday morning, he posted a link to a recent video interview she gave to Breitbart about Clinton’s alleged assault. But the most notable and shocking event came less than 90 minutes before the debate, when Trump appeared at a press conference with Broaddrick; two other women who have accused Clinton of assault or harassment, Paula Jones and Kathleen Willey; and Kathy Shelton, whose alleged rapist Clinton defended when she was an Arkansas lawyer.

The four will also reportedly be in the audience at tonight’s debate.