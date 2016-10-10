Highlights from the Second Presidential Debate

What a difference two weeks makes. The second presidential debate between Donald Trump and Hillary Clinton at Washington University in St. Louis was already a highly anticipated match in which Trump would have to mount a significant comeback after his dismal performance in the first. But after the recent revelations about Trump’s potential tax-dodging and the even more decimating impact of Friday’s release of his degrading comments about women, Trump went into the debate with his campaign reeling. The big question was whether he would be able to remain on script and regain some legitimacy as a presidential candidate, or, once again, descend into a maelstrom of bluster and ill-advised attacks. Clinton’s own Friday controversy, the Wikileaks release of her Goldman Sachs speech transcripts, has received far less media attention, but Trump was expected to seize on the issue to drive home Clinton’s cozy relationship with Wall Street.

In a surprising move an hour before the debate, Trump fulfilled a long-promised threat to attack Bill Clinton and Hillary’s supposed role in covering up her husband’s misdeeds in a Facebook live news conference in St. Louis, where he presented Juanita Broaddrick, Paula Jones and Kathleen Wiley, three women who have accused Bill Clinton of sexual assault, and Kathy Shelton, who was 12 years old when Hillary Clinton successfully defended her alleged rapist in court. Any notion that Trump would appear contrite at the debate was thrown into serious doubt with this surprise move. Ultimately, the pressure on Trump to perform well on Sunday night was no longer a matter of wooing the undecided; it was also a test of whether or not the Republican Party would stick by his side.

The second debate was in a town-hall format, with half of the questions coming from undecided voters selected by Gallup and from social media sources, and the other half from moderators ABC anchor Martha Raddatz and CNN anchor Anderson Cooper. Here are seven highlights:



Trump Reaches for the “Locker Room” Defense

The second debate opened with the topic on everyone’s minds: Trump’s recently released boasts about kissing women without their consent and “grabbing them by the pussy.” Anderson Cooper charged directly into the fray, asking Trump, “You called what you said locker room banter. You described kissing women without consent grabbing the genitals. That is sexual assault. You brag that you have sexually assaulted women. Do you understand that?”