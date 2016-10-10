Hillary Clinton nailed her response to Donald Trump’s comments about sexual assault.

Trump began the evening by trying to distance himself from the video that was published by The Washington Post on Friday of Trump bragging about sexually assaulting women. “This was locker room talk. I’m not proud of it. I’m not proud of it,” he said. “This is a world where you have ISIS,” he added. This was Trump’s initial strategy tonight: To change the subject repeatedly.

Clinton’s response was perfect. Instead of dwelling on the video, she made a larger argument. The video, she argued, represents a long history of Trump abusing people: women, Muslims, Mexicans, the disabled. “I said starting back in June that he was not fit to be president,” she said. “What we all saw and heard on Friday was Donald talking about women. I think it’s clear to anyone who heard it that it represents exactly who he is. Because we’ve seen this throughout the campaign.” She added, “He has also targeted immigrants, African Americans, Latinos, people with disabilities.”

This is the way to beat Trump tonight: It’s not just about the video, it’s about what the video says about the Republican nominee for president.

