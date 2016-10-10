Of course Donald Trump threw Mike Pence under the bus at Sunday’s debate.

Much was made during last week’s vice presidential debate about Pence’s sharp attacks on Vladimir Putin, who Trump has often praised. Pence called Putin a “small and bullying leader,” and distanced himself (sort of) from having said that Putin is a stronger leader than President Obama. “I just have to tell you that provocations by Russia need to be met with American strength,” said Pence, referring to Putin’s support of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad. “And if Russia chooses to be involved and continue, I should say, to be involved in this barbaric attack on Aleppo, the United States of America should use military force to strike the targets of the Assad regime, and prevent Aleppo.” Trump has said that the U.S. should “bomb the hell” out of ISIS, but has also been uncommitted about involving America in the Syrian civil war and removing Assad from office. Many wondered how Trump felt about Pence’s answer.

Donald Trump talks about "weak foreign policy" of U.S. when it comes to battling ISIS https://t.co/4S04cjVAtI pic.twitter.com/82c5YFXwDL — ABC7 Eyewitness News (@ABC7) October 10, 2016

We got an answer on Sunday. “He and I haven’t spoken and I disagree,” Trump said, undercutting his running mate and hinting at the discord many believe has overtaken the Republican ticket in the wake of the vice presidential debate. Trump then proceeded to ramble for several minutes about what a disaster our foreign policy is, but repeatedly refused to offer specifics about his own plan, even though Martha Raddatz (who is an expert on the military) continued to press him.

