Donald Trump was a big baby tonight.

giphy

Trump, who loves to play the “this election is rigged” card, is usually a champion whiner (“my microphone was terrible” was his choice complaint for the first debate). But tonight, he was a bigger baby than many actual babies I know, bellyaching mainly over the moderators. Below are some of his best gripes from the night:

  • “One on three,” he complained of the moderators allegedly ganging up on him.
  • “I’d like to know, Anderson, why aren’t you bringing up the emails?”
  • “Why don’t you interrupt her? You interrupt me all the time.”
  • “She just went 25 seconds over her time. Can’t I respond?”
  • “She went a minute over, and you didn’t stop her.”
Clio Chang

Clio Chang is a freelance writer in New York City.

