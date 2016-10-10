Donald Trump was a big baby tonight.

Trump, who loves to play the “this election is rigged” card, is usually a champion whiner (“my microphone was terrible” was his choice complaint for the first debate). But tonight, he was a bigger baby than many actual babies I know, bellyaching mainly over the moderators. Below are some of his best gripes from the night:

“One on three,” he complained of the moderators allegedly ganging up on him.



“I’d like to know, Anderson, why aren’t you bringing up the emails?”



“Why don’t you interrupt her? You interrupt me all the time.”



“She just went 25 seconds over her time. Can’t I respond?”



“She went a minute over, and you didn’t stop her.”

