Donald Trump absolutely did not win the debate, and is a disgrace.

If you watched cable news at all over the weekend, you heard about Trump bragging about sexual assault a lot. But you also heard a lot from Trump surrogates who laid out a strategy for Trump to—maybe, just maybe—mount a comeback on Sunday night if he apologized sincerely and effusively and seemed genuinely contrite. Donald Trump did not take their advice.

He set the tone on Sunday when he appeared in a political stunt of a press conference with four women who have accused the Clintons of various misdeeds. At the very least, he was using people’s real pain as a kind of shield from the shellacking he had taken over the previous 72 hours. He barely apologized when pressed about the “grab them by the pussy” video—instead, he tried to use it to talk about ISIS and said that it was “just words.”