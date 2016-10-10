Donald Trump may want to lock Clinton up, but he’s willing to admit that she’s a fighter.

For a debate that began with the candidates refusing to shake hands, and continued with constant interruptions, crosstalk, and insults, it ended on a surprisingly gracious note.

One audience member asked each candidate to name something they admired in the other. Clinton pointed to Trump’s children. “I respect his children,” she said. “His children are incredibly able and devoted.”

“She doesn’t quit. She doesn’t give up,” Trump replied. “I respect that.”