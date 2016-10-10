You are using an outdated browser.
Donald Trump may want to lock Clinton up, but he’s willing to admit that she’s a fighter.

For a debate that began with the candidates refusing to shake hands, and continued with constant interruptions, crosstalk, and insults, it ended on a surprisingly gracious note.

One audience member asked each candidate to name something they admired in the other. Clinton pointed to Trump’s children. “I respect his children,” she said. “His children are incredibly able and devoted.”

“She doesn’t quit. She doesn’t give up,” Trump replied. “I respect that.”

It was jarring contrast to the first half of tonight’s debate. An hour earlier, Trump had said that if he were president, Clinton would be in jail today.

Laura Reston

Laura Reston is the deputy editor of The New Republic.

