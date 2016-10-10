Ken Bone for president!

If you watched the presidential debate last night, there was only one clear winner: Kenneth Bone, man in the red sweater. Ken asked a hard-hitting question about climate change, but he was singled out as a hero long before he even took the microphone.

Already predicting this man to be my favorite part of the debate: pic.twitter.com/fbJOksZTzc — kurt braunohler (@kurtbraunohler) October 10, 2016

Ken Bone is just a good guy. His last tweet before the debate, which was in 2013, was an encouraging message to Ariana Grande.

@ArianaGrande You're a great positive role model for young girls and a big time talent,never let some image maker or muck raker take that! — Ken Bone (@kenbone18) October 7, 2013

He loves to snap photos on his disposable camera, bringing us back to better, simpler times.