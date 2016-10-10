Ken Bone for president!

If you watched the presidential debate last night, there was only one clear winner: Kenneth Bone, man in the red sweater. Ken asked a hard-hitting question about climate change, but he was singled out as a hero long before he even took the microphone.
Ken Bone is just a good guy. His last tweet before the debate, which was in 2013, was an encouraging message to Ariana Grande.
He loves to snap photos on his disposable camera, bringing us back to better, simpler times.
Ken Bone is an American hero.
The winning ticket for 2016 is clearly Ken Bone / Ken Bone. Ken Bone Ken Bone Ken Bone.