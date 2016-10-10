Even Trump admits his views on women should keep him from the Oval Office.

In a 1993 video that surfaced early Monday morning, Trump told New Zealand reporter Owen Poland, “I think some women are more beautiful than others, to be perfectly honest, and it’s fortunate I don’t have to run for political office.” The video was recorded around the time Trump was attempting (and later failed) to open casinos in New Zealand.

During Sunday’s debate, moderators questioned Trump on his lewd comments in a video published by The Washington Post on Friday, in which he made light of sexually assaulting women. Trump responded by changing the subject, saying he wasn’t proud of the comments, but that other issues, such as ISIS, were more important.