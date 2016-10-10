Donald Trump Is Right: Famous Men Can Do Anything

Even now, in the midst of this bizarre election cycle, a high-profile rape trial is underway. Knicks point guard Derrick Rose is involved in a civil suit for allegedly gang-raping his ex-girlfriend in 2013. According to the suit against Rose and his two friends, Randall Hampton and Randy Allen, the three men drugged the unnamed victim at a party and hours later raped her while she was unconscious in her apartment. The narrative of this case mirrors many others; it feels more like a smear campaign against the victim than an attempt at justice. In defending their client, Rose’s lawyers have focused on the victim’s alleged sexual promiscuity and insinuated she’s a gold digger.

The trial has been criminally underreported and not without reason. The main concern appears to be how all this will affect Rose’s play. When asked for his thoughts about the case and its potential effects on the team, Knicks President Phil Jackson assured the press that this would not be an issue to lose sleep over. “We’re going to let the process work itself out,” he said. “We’re not concerned. We understand it’s a serious subject we’re talking about. This has to be done outside our control. It’s something we can’t control. Derrick has expressed he’s not concerned about it. He’s aware of it, but it’s not keeping him up at night.”

Jackson’s careless language affirms Trump’s conclusion about the relationship between fame and sexual assault. It rests on an assumption that celebrity status bars a person from perpetuating and participating in rape culture. That sexual assault allegations are more an inconvenient obstacle to be overcome in a celebrity’s journey to greatness, rather than the gravest of accusations.

Many were quick to denounce Trump’s statements and correctly described it as an example of rape culture. Indeed, the infamous tape was the final straw for many in the Republican Party, leading to a mass defection that very well may end up sinking his presidential campaign. But condemning Trump is easy. Tweeting your outrage is easy. The more difficult exercise is to recognize that we live in a culture that finds fault in its victims before its attackers. That prefers to shame survivors and glorify the accused. That isn’t ready to admit that Trump is a reflection of who we are.