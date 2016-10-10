On the Subject of Lust, Donald Trump Is No Jimmy Carter

Forty years ago, presidential candidate Jimmy Carter, a born-again Baptist, admitted in a notorious interview with Playboy magazine, “I’ve looked on a lot of women with lust. I’ve committed adultery in my heart many times.” In my heart were the operative words, though they were largely lost in the kerfuffle that followed. Carter later claimed the comment sent his campaign into a temporary tailspin, dropping fifteen points in the polls. One of the most religiously devout candidates in modern times, a true choir boy, Carter had confessed to something remarkable in the political environment of his day: being human. Later, he went one step further. In an interview with writer Norman Mailer, Carter said, “’I don’t care if people say ‘fuck.’”

Flash forward. Republican nominee Donald Trump, who enjoys the support of many evangelicals, conservatives, and self-proclaimed family value advocates—is caught on tape not just lusting in his heart, but using the crudest of terms to describe his failed efforts to bed a married woman: “I moved on her like a bitch, but I couldn’t get there.” He then is heard boasting of his wider sexploits and irresistible star-charisma. “Grab them by the pussy,” he says, apparently too self-absorbed to even bother with seduction. “You can do anything.” All the while, his newlywed wife Melania (make that his third wife) was at home with child.

The revulsion expressed by many at Trump’s remarks had nothing to do with puritanism or sexual repression, and everything to do with their predatory nature, the disregard for his wife, and the boastfulness, mixed with libido, that produced such toxic vanity. The two episodes, Carter’s contretemps and Trump’s trumpeting of his sexual prowess, came from entirely different places, and define not only the gulf between these two candidates but the chasm that divides America in its bicentennial year and the America of today.

At the time of the Playboy interview, Carter was pressed to demonstrate that he was not so morally rigid and out of touch with the prevailing sexual and social mores, that he could not see beyond his Sunday best to the world as it was. He was baited in the interview to show that, if elected, he would not be a priggish schoolmarm wagging a moral finger in the face of a nation that had just embraced the Sexual Revolution. His challenge: to show that he was not the sanctimonious Bible-thumping Southerner many feared. He more than ably made the case, to his lasting chagrin.

