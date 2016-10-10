On the Subject of Lust, Donald Trump Is No Jimmy Carter

The revulsion expressed by many at Trump’s remarks had nothing to do with puritanism or sexual repression, and everything to do with their predatory nature, the disregard for his wife, and the boastfulness, mixed with libido, that produced such toxic vanity. The two episodes, Carter’s contretemps and Trump’s trumpeting of his sexual prowess, came from entirely different places, and define not only the gulf between these two candidates but the chasm that divides America in its bicentennial year and the America of today.

At the time of the Playboy interview, Carter was pressed to demonstrate that he was not so morally rigid and out of touch with the prevailing sexual and social mores, that he could not see beyond his Sunday best to the world as it was. He was baited in the interview to show that, if elected, he would not be a priggish schoolmarm wagging a moral finger in the face of a nation that had just embraced the Sexual Revolution. His challenge: to show that he was not the sanctimonious Bible-thumping Southerner many feared. He more than ably made the case, to his lasting chagrin.



It is difficult to recall the moral state of play in 1976, but suffice to note that birth control for all U.S. citizens had been legalized by the Supreme Court a scant four years earlier (Baird v. Eisenstadt). Playboy then was tamer than some of today’s prestige cable dramas. The institution of marriage was the model for a full 63 percent of adult Americans. Back then, presidential candidates did not reference their sex lives and no one dared ask.

