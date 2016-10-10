Will the press try to manufacture a horse race out of a blowout?

Just as nature abhors a vacuum, the press corps is said to abhor a boring campaign. It is thus widely assumed in elite political circles that at some point in the coming four weeks Donald Trump will benefit from a “comeback” narrative, in which reporters and pundits will cite narrowing polls or less erratic behavior to suggest we have a real race on our hands.

This goes a long way toward explaining why after the second presidential debate Sunday night, cable news talking heads concluded that Trump had “stopped the bleeding” or “won on points,” when most regular viewers saw no such thing.

But it is worth noting there has not been a single true presidential election blowout in the modern media age. Barack Obama defeated John McCain by just over seven points in 2008, a “blowout” by modern standards, but a close enough race that McCain took a lead in the polls after the Republican National Convention. Liberals, traumatized by eight years of the Bush presidency, were nervous about the outcome until the very end.