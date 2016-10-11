Donald Trump is the dictator Paul LePage has been waiting for.

Or something like that. On conservative talk radio station 103.9 WVOM this morning, LePage embraced his candidate’s worst impulses:

A quote from LePage on many systems of government on WVOM today. #mepolitics pic.twitter.com/9h8FWwfzSB — Michael Shepherd (@mikeshepherdME) October 11, 2016

Trump is everything LePage wishes he could be; his admiration for the man mirrors his own political philosophy. The two men share a skepticism of democracy, a hatred of the press, and a disregard for collegial behavior. Neither promotes anything resembling a cohesive policy platform. Instead, they stick to talking points that sound like they’ve been pulled straight from YouTube comments.