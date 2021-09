As he continued his Tuesday morning Twitter rampage against Paul Ryan, Trump warned that he was going to go the full Trump for the remaining 28 days of the campaign.

It is so nice that the shackles have been taken off me and I can now fight for America the way I want to. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 11, 2016

In other words, it’s about to get lit. Hold on to your butts!