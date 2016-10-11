The Donald Trump campaign has now gone full strongman.

In other words, Donald Trump, is a big strong 70-year-old man and Hillary Clinton is a woman who would probably cough on the nuclear codes, which would embolden our enemies. (Never mind that Trump has never worked out, eats 11 Big Macs a day, and is literally terrified of touching anything for fear of getting sick.) Also, the way Donald Trump’s hair sticks out of his hat is deeply funny.



Is this ad vile? Yes. Is it some new low in the history of American democracy? Eh. But it certainly will end up in the pantheon alongside the Willie Horton ad and Thomas Jefferson paying a journalist who called John Adams a hermaphrodite.