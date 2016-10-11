For Haiti, Hurricane Matthew Is an Unnatural Disaster

Several other Caribbean island states have been affected, including the Dominican Republic, Jamaica, Barbados, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, Cuba, and the United States.

In 2011, one of us (Jason) led a team to Haiti’s capital Port-au-Prince to contribute to the reconstruction effort after the devastating 2010 earthquake. The team worked particularly on the provision of housing.

In all interactions, the team encountered a local community that was honourable, industrious, and kind. This perception is confirmed by those who have spent time on the ground after Hurricane Matthew.