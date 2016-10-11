Hillary Clinton’s progressive critics treat Donald Trump’s defeat as a foregone conclusion at their own risk.

The latest disclosure of leaked Democratic Party emails—hacked, according to multiple federal intelligence agencies, by Russian intelligence operatives seeking to influence the outcome of the coming election—has provided abundant source material to critics who see things the same way DeBoer does.

There’s plenty of interesting information to be gleaned from the leaks, and presumably more interesting information to be gleaned from future ones, which can be pieced together to create a fuller, clearer picture of the fairly full, clear picture we have of Clinton. But if you’re going to take an instrumentalist approach to writing about Clinton, it’s worth asking whether this particular approach—vehement criticism at the height of the campaign—is an effective strategy for shaping governance, as DeBoer suggests.



For instance, criticizing Clinton as a form of progressive advocacy could nudge her issue positions slightly left, or affect staff-hiring considerations, but it could also narrow her victory margin enough to preserve Republican control of the Senate or House, which would be horribly contrary to the goal of moving federal policy in a more progressive direction.