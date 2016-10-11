Hillary Clinton’s progressive critics treat Donald Trump’s defeat as a foregone conclusion at their own risk.

Trump’s collapse in the polls, and the ensuing disarray in Republican ranks, has emboldened Clinton’s progressive critics, who believe the window to pressure her into being a more progressive president will close once she’s elected next month.

“If there is ever a time for you to put principle in front of party and start criticizing the Democratic candidate, to start pressuring them to actually become a meaningful alternative, this is it,” wrote the progressive critic Freddie DeBoer. “You get to decide in the next couple weeks: you can stand for a party or you can stand for principles.”

The latest disclosure of leaked Democratic Party emails—hacked, according to multiple federal intelligence agencies, by Russian intelligence operatives seeking to influence the outcome of the coming election—has provided abundant source material to critics who see things the same way DeBoer does.