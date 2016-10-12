The Tragedy of Marco Rubio Is the Tragedy of the GOP

Rubio won’t reveal his thinking, of course, but a fuller picture is emerging. His decision to seek another Senate turn, after pledging he wouldn’t run for reelection, suggests he’s mulling another bid for the presidency, perhaps as soon as 2020. And according to new reporting by Politico, his sticking by Trump, even in spite of his increasing toxicity, is very much in service of that goal.



“None of us thinks Trump really has a prayer of winning anymore,” one Rubio backer told the publication, “so the question becomes: What happens to all of his voters? How do we keep these voters in the Republican fold? Poking a stick in their eye by withdrawing an endorsement is bad for Marco in the long term and in the short term: These people might not vote for him, and that’s a big part of the Republican base.”

In the short term, sticking with Trump is a less risky position for Rubio since polling shows him up by seven in his race against Patrick Murphy, his poorly known Democratic challenger who spent much of an appearance on MSNBC Tuesday fielding questions about a Super PAC pulling ads for his campaign. There’s no point in alienating Trump voters when you’ve got a healthy lead—and if his loyalty to the nominee starts hurting those poll numbers, there’s still time to rescind his endorsement. Rubio has proven himself craven enough.

Here’s the tragedy of Marco Rubio. He was a rising star who could have competed nationally with Hispanics—Hillary Clinton’s pollster worried as much in an email recently leaked by WikiLeaks. “I’m beginning to worry more about Rubio than the others,” Joel Benenson wrote to Clinton campaign chairman John Podesta, campaign manager Robby Mook, and others in February. “He has stronger right wing cred than Jeb and he’s finding a way to the middle enough for now and he will be the most exciting choice to Republicans. Could pose a real threat with Latinos etc.”

Rubio could have helped bring the party to the middle on immigration, as he seemed to want to do with the Senate’s Gang of Eight negotiations in 2013. But Rubio walked away from those talks, and this week, by sticking with a racist nominee whose success lies in appealing to white grievance, he provided further evidence he’s balking at efforts to reform the right. At this rate, Rubio will be trapped in the tentacles of Trumpism long after 2016.

Much as he fumbled his presidential campaign by trying to be a little of everything to everyone, Rubio is missing the chance to take on the most toxic elements in his party. That’s bad news for those trying to move the GOP in a more moderate, multicultural direction. Of course, Trumpism’s general election prospects being what they are, that’s probably bad news for Rubio in 2020, too.