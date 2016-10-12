Donald Trump Is a Talented Politician

Trump’s performance in the last debate might have been a flop in terms of appealing to undecided voters generally, and women specifically. But his conduct during the debate was shrewd as a way of re-energizing the Republican grassroots, making it much more difficult for Republican politicians to disavow him. In fact, so successful was Trump that Nebraska Senator Deb Fischer, who had called for Trump to step aside on Saturday, re-endorsed him on Tuesday.





Trump is a very good politician, but in limited ways. He’s superb at tuning into the Republican base and offering them what they want, but terrible at appealing to everyone outside that base. This is true not just of his signature issue of immigration, but also concerns about big money in politics (hence his pledge to self-finance) and rising Islamophobia (hence his calls for a Muslim ban).

Trump realized that there was a vast appetite among the Republican rank and file for overt white nationalism. His willingness to feed that appetite doesn’t speak well of him morally, but it does show that he is gifted with the essential political skill of reading public opinion and benefiting from it. If Trump is a narcissist, he’s a hyper-individualist who also speaks for the mob.

Trump’s gut instincts about the nature of the Republican Party is very rarely, if ever, wrong. Thus, he realized that the way to salvage his GOP support in the wake of the Access Hollywood tape was to amp up his rhetoric by calling Clinton the devil and bringing up Bill Clinton’s sexual misconduct. In doing so he shored up his base, at the expense of alienating the larger public even further.

By failing to see Trump’s skill at appealing to ordinary Republicans, David Brooks doesn’t just underestimate the nominee, he also misreads the GOP. “On Nov. 9, the day after Trump loses, there won’t be solidarity and howls of outrage,” he concludes his column. “Everyone will just walk away.” If Trump were truly just a narcissist, this might be true. But because Trump is also the voice of a large social movement, it won’t be possible for America to just walk away from him after the election. Trump might go, but but the angry white nationalism he’s revitalized is here to stay.