Donald Trump Is a Talented Politician





Trump is a very good politician, but in limited ways. He’s superb at tuning into the Republican base and offering them what they want, but terrible at appealing to everyone outside that base. This is true not just of his signature issue of immigration, but also concerns about big money in politics (hence his pledge to self-finance) and rising Islamophobia (hence his calls for a Muslim ban).

Trump realized that there was a vast appetite among the Republican rank and file for overt white nationalism. His willingness to feed that appetite doesn’t speak well of him morally, but it does show that he is gifted with the essential political skill of reading public opinion and benefiting from it. If Trump is a narcissist, he’s a hyper-individualist who also speaks for the mob.

Trump’s gut instincts about the nature of the Republican Party is very rarely, if ever, wrong. Thus, he realized that the way to salvage his GOP support in the wake of the Access Hollywood tape was to amp up his rhetoric by calling Clinton the devil and bringing up Bill Clinton’s sexual misconduct. In doing so he shored up his base, at the expense of alienating the larger public even further.