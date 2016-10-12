A Court Ruled Against Elizabeth Warren’s Brainchild—and Saved It

Republicans and their business allies have been trying to nullify Elizabeth Warren’s brainchild, the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, since its inception. And that makes sense, since in its first five years, CFPB has taken $11 billion in illegally gotten gains from financial-industry balance sheets and returned them to consumers. No other agency in the federal government has such a clear mission to protect the public from fraudulent scams, and despite the ferocious pushback, it has succeeded in making post-Great Recession financial purchases a little less hazardous.



So when a three-judge panel on the conservative D.C. Circuit Court of Appeals ruled on Tuesday that CFPB has an unconstitutional governing structure, giving Republicans their most desired wish, you’d think they’d have leapt for joy. But the agency will continue to function, and the ruling (which will be appealed) won’t come into play until the country elects a president—a Republican, almost surely—who wants to stop protecting the public from financial predators.