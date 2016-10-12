A Court Ruled Against Elizabeth Warren’s Brainchild—and Saved It

The D.C. Circuit’s three-judge panel agreed. And Judge Brett Kavanaugh, who authored the opinion, decided to play model Congress. He took out the provision that CFPB’s director could be removed for “inefficiency, neglect of duty, or malfeasance in office,” allowing for at-will dismissal. CFPB can still operate in exactly the same fashion, Kavanaugh ruled, but “will do so as an executive agency akin to other executive agencies headed by a single person.” In this manner, “the President now will be a check on and accountable for the actions of the CFPB.”

It’s a silly ruling. But as Adam Levitin of Georgetown Law School (and a member of CFPB’s Consumer Advisory Board) points out, it changes absolutely nothing about the agency’s functions or its budget. It just makes it more susceptible to partisan rule: “Now the CFPB Director, instead of running on a five-year term, will be on a five-year term that might get curtailed with every change in Presidential administration,” he said. Trump or a future Republican president would likely have found, or invented, some cause to can a Democratic CFPB Director anyway. Tuesday’s ruling just makes it more transparent.

That’s not necessarily what Republicans, or the banking interests they serve, wanted. In a way, the ruling against CFPB backfired on them, because it effectively legitimizes the agency in the eyes of the courts. Republicans and their allies wanted to use these cases to eliminate the CFPB, not make it legal. It was very possible that the D.C. Circuit judges would follow this directive and just blow up the consumer bureau. They didn’t.

Even if this ruling is upheld on appeal, Republicans in Congress’ argument that CFPB must be tossed on constitutional grounds is significantly weakened. Responding to the ruling, Jeb Hensarling, Republican chair of the House Financial Services Committee, said that his bill, the Financial CHOICE Act, “solves the constitutional defect identified by the court.” But Judge Kavanaugh already solved it (if you accept that there was a constitutional defect, that is.) Nothing more needs to be done.

That’s why Senator Warren was smiling—warily, but still—on Tuesday. Under a President Hillary Clinton, at least, the agency can continue to operate with real independence for another four or eight years. Warren cast the the ruling as “a small, technical tweak,” noting that it doesn’t affect any other CFPB ruling in the past or future. “Continued Republican efforts to transform the agency’s structure or funding,” Warren wrote in a statement, “should be seen for what they are: attempts fostered by big banks to cripple an agency that has already forced them to return over $11 billion to customers who have been cheated.”

There’s no question banking interests and the politicians they help elect will continue to cut out CFPB’s heart at every opportunity. The problem is that a conservative judge just dulled their knife.