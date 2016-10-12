Stop Salivating Over More Trump Tapes

We’re all waiting for the other shoe to drop—or, more precisely, the next tape. Almost immediately after Friday’s leak of the Access Hollywood tape, in which Donald Trump brags to Billy Bush about committing sexual assault, speculation began about other damning recordings of the Republican nominee that are yet to be unearthed. A former producer for Trump’s NBC show, The Apprentice, tweeted:

As a producer on seasons 1 & 2 of #theapprentice I assure you: when it comes to the #trumptapes there are far worse. #justthebegininng — Bill Pruitt (@billpruitt) October 8, 2016

In a tweet he later deleted, TV producer Chris Nee wrote, “Hearing from producers/crew N word is the ‘much worse.’” (“I don’t know what’s out there,” Nee wrote in a follow-up tweet. “Or what still exists. I’ve heard rumors.”) All of this sent journalists scrambling to find out whether such tapes exist, and who owns them. NBC declared that it doesn’t own Apprentice footage, so pressure turned to Apprentice producer Mark Burnett, who released a statement saying he “does not have the ability nor the right to release footage” because MGM owns his production company, adding, “Various contractual and legal requirements also restrict MGM’s ability to release such material.” In an interview with Politico on Tuesday, media mogul Barry Diller called that claim “total bullshit.” Meanwhile, Clinton ally David Brock has promised to cover the legal fees of any Apprentice producer or staffer who leaks footage.

Enough! What difference will another Trump tape make? Any further revelations of this nature should be irrelevant to voters, who have more than enough evidence already that Trump is vile and unfit for the presidency.

On some level, tape of Trump using the N-word would reveal a new low for him on the subject of race. It would paint an even more grotesque portrait of this darling of white supremacists, who said an American-born judge of Mexican heritage couldn’t be objective because “he’s a Mexican.” The N-word is peerless in the lexicon of prejudice, an unambiguously racist slur with a uniquely horrible history. This would presumably make it impossible to defend publicly, even for the most ardent Trump supporter.