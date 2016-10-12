Stop Salivating Over More Trump Tapes

Enough! What difference will another Trump tape make? Any further revelations of this nature should be irrelevant to voters, who have more than enough evidence already that Trump is vile and unfit for the presidency.

On some level, tape of Trump using the N-word would reveal a new low for him on the subject of race. It would paint an even more grotesque portrait of this darling of white supremacists, who said an American-born judge of Mexican heritage couldn’t be objective because “he’s a Mexican.” The N-word is peerless in the lexicon of prejudice, an unambiguously racist slur with a uniquely horrible history. This would presumably make it impossible to defend publicly, even for the most ardent Trump supporter.

It’s worth pointing out, though, that even using this worst of words isn’t worse than actually committing sexual assault, which is precisely what Trump was describing when he said, “I just start kissing them. It’s like a magnet. I just kiss. I don’t even wait.... Grab them by the pussy. You can do anything.” And given that some Republicans have protested that grabbing unsuspecting women by the genitals isn’t assault, what’s to say they wouldn’t find some rationale for the N-word, too? It’s not outside the realm of possibility, given how many political norms the Republicans have annihilated this year.