In West Virginia, even Democrats love Trump.

Justice made his money in coal and has said before that he sees Clinton as an enemy to his industry. But Bernie Sanders is hardly friendly to coal either, and his populist message still propelled him to victory in the state’s Democratic primary.

So why didn’t Justice emulate the Vermont senator instead? The simple answer is that he can’t. He is a billionaire, and he became one by exploiting West Virginian coal miners. Further: Sanders’s brand of democratic socialism is hardly in his best interests. It makes perfect sense that he’s embracing Trump instead of leaning left.

But it doesn’t have to be this way. Sanders’s primary victory is evidence that an unabashedly progressive candidate can succeed in a culturally conservative state. But the Democratic Party needs to put in the work. It can’t write off states like West Virginia; it must invest in its infrastructure there. If it doesn’t, it’ll create a political void that Democrats like Jim Justice are more than willing to fill.