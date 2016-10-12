In West Virginia, even Democrats love Trump.

During the state’s second gubernatorial debate last night, Democrat Jim Justice and Republican Bill Cole had an unlikely lovefest—over Donald Trump. Neither candidate could agree on who loved Donald Trump more.

.@Justiceforwv trying to make a pitch that he is the bigger @realDonaldTrump supporter. He says he's friends with the Trump family. — Andrew Brown (@Andy_Ed_Brown) October 11, 2016

Justice even called Trump a family friend. And that could be true. They certainly have a lot in common. Like Trump, Justice is obscenely rich; he enjoys the dubious honor of being West Virginia’s sole billionaire. Like Trump, he’s announced charitable donations he never actually fulfilled. And also like Trump, he’s not so great at paying taxes: He currently owes $3.9 million in unpaid taxes for properties in six counties.



Justice made his money in coal and has said before that he sees Clinton as an enemy to his industry. But Bernie Sanders is hardly friendly to coal either, and his populist message still propelled him to victory in the state’s Democratic primary.