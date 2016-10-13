A Grave of One’s Own

Erhan Yildirim and Ahmet Turk Kargi had gone to the same mosque in Brooklyn for 20 years, but they didn’t become partners until Kargi woke Yildirim up from a nap. During Ramadan in 2009, Kargi would signal to his neighbors that it was time to break fast by opening his fourth-floor window in the building he shared with his mother in Bensonhurst to yell out, “Allahu akbar!” One of those neighbors was Yildirim. As the New York Police Department’s official liaison to the Muslim community, he has been the face of Islam in the city for the past 15 years. He woke up from the couch that had induced him into an afternoon slumber, and called Kargi to thank him for his yelling. As they broke their fast together, the conversation turned to Kargi’s search for employment, and Yildirim told him to be at the business at eight o’clock the following morning, sharply dressed.

The business in question is Piro Funeral Home Inc., which not only offers observant burials to New York City’s Muslims, but also traffics in the highly specialized line of repatriating corpses. Yildirim and a partner saw demand for such a business in the 1990s, and in 2001 he opened a location in Brooklyn, allegedly where Italian immigrant Navy Yard workers once had their bodies prepared to be sent back to Italy by boat. (The company used to be called Islamic Funeral Services, but Kargi changed it after he found that drivers honked, cursed, and swerved at cars with the Islamic Funeral Services name.) It has always been a steady business, but the whole concept of immigrant corpse repatriation has gained new meaning in the age of Donald Trump. “People are scared about Trump winning and Muslim concentration camps happening,” Kargi, 41, told me. “The directions that things are going in, people are very, very, very scared.”

Kargi has been running things since 2013, when Yildirim officially retired. Yildirim, with his crisp blazer and naturally ombréd silver beard, has been a fixture in New York for years, but rose to special prominence following the September 11 attacks. On a gray, slightly rainy day in October, he took me to a Turkish restaurant in Manhattan where everyone knew his name. A man who’s seen his share of press conferences, he clutched my tape recorder like a microphone, tossing it from hand to hand, sometimes placing it on the table, sometimes millimeters from his lips, all with the dextral arrogance of an athlete playing a home game. He had aged considerably since I saw him last. The funeral business had taken its toll.

Yildirim believes the undertaking profession should have a term limit of five years. During the Ottoman Empire, he said, butchers switched professions and became gardeners every six months. He had stayed too long and given too much of his own life, to both the living and the dead. “When a person dies and goes into the ground or flies home and then goes into the ground, that’s a journey. And in that journey you’re the pilot,” he said. It was an immense responsibility and he did it dutifully. But it was hard. He buried friends. He repatriated his father. “He had a liver transplant and there were some things missing on his right side, so I had to sew him closed with my own hands,” he said. “Wash him, prepare him. Back home, I did the funeral, even the religious part. The funeral service? I prayed it. What else can you do as a son to your father?”