A Grave of One’s Own

If the family wants a prayer service at the mosque, Kargi arranges it so that by the time the service is over, consulate paperwork is finalized and they can go straight to the airport. Muslim tradition states that a dead body must be buried within 24 hours, but that’s hard if a Muslim dies in Florida or Georgia, where death certificates can take three to five days to process at a minimum. California is the worst: It can take up to seven days. Piro Funeral Home has a longstanding relationship with Turkish Airlines, and Kargi is confident he can book a flight for a funeral before 9 am and ship before noon. Most repatriations go to Bosnia, Montenegro, Uzbekistan, Kosovo, Pakistan, and Bangladesh, but they’ve gone to more far-flung places, like Ethiopia and the Ivory Coast.

An aging immigrant’s choice of a final resting place is a politically powerful decision. I think of Chopin, who had it both ways. On his deathbed in Paris he asked for his heart to be cut from his body and buried in Poland. His body now lies at the Pere Lachaise cemetery in Paris and his heart, after a brief stay with the Nazis, is preserved in alcohol, probably cognac, at the Holy Cross Church in Warsaw. I’ve spoken to repatriation leaders in the Colombian immigrant community who stress that a lack of official recognition by the state prompts some immigrants—many of them undocumented—to decide the only dignified place of rest can be their home countries. I ask Kargi why so many immigrant families would pay a full thousand dollars more to have a loved one’s body shipped to a place they might not be able to regularly visit, the concern his own father had. “A sense of being close to their ancestors is probably one of the main motivators,” he said. “Every country has spilled blood in order to establish itself, so [they do it] for the sake of their grandfathers’ honor and respect. Or more simple than that, they just want to be buried next to their mother and father.”

Kargi’s father is buried at Jersey State Memorial Park Cemetery. His mother still lives in the building out of whose window he yelled out to mark the break of fast all those years ago. “I love America just as much as any other American, if not more,” he tells me, citing the opportunities his immigrant parents gave him. I remember the words of one famous expatriate, Gabriel Garcia Marquez , who wrote that “a person doesn’t belong to a place until there is someone dead underground.” Quietly, I ask Kargi if his mother has decided where she will be buried. Jersey State Memorial Park Cemetery, he said, same as her husband, same as their only son.