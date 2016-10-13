How Marine Le Pen Has Upended French Politics

The Groupe Union Défense is nevertheless the extreme of the extreme. The real powerbroker on the nationalist right is Marine Le Pen, whose National Front has established itself as a major movement vying for power on the national stage. In a country ravaged by persistently high unemployment, fractured by a growing rift over refugees and immigrants, and struggling to recover from a seemingly unrelenting stream of terrorist attacks, public confidence in President François Hollande’s government (and the political class more broadly) is struggling to find a bottom.

This is just the sort of climate that Le Pen has been eagerly waiting to exploit. For many years, Le Pen has been painstakingly working to expand her party’s base beyond its old, devoted circle of followers whose lineage goes back as far as the aftermath of the French-Algerian War, when many military veterans and committed imperialists felt betrayed by a political class that gave up control of France’s last colonial outpost. Ever since she became party leader in 2011, Le Pen’s efforts at modernization have been more akin to tactful patricide: her predecessor, and the National Front’s founder, was none other than her father, Jean-Marie Le Pen, who was ultimately expelled from the party in 2015. While Le Pen the Older’s National Front was the party of overt neo-Pétainism, Holocaust denial, and xenophobia, Le Pen the Younger has sought to turn the party into a nationalist political force, opposing the evils of immigration, international finance, and European globalists and their Parisian puppets.

Whether it is due to the course of recent events or Le Pen’s efforts at sanitization, the result is this: Six months prior to the country’s presidential elections in March 2017, the National Front holds a plurality of public support.