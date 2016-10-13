How Marine Le Pen Has Upended French Politics

Le Pen is perhaps not far off the mark when she refers to her National Front as the “first party of France.”



Cementing himself as the establishment candidate gone rogue, Sarkozy hopes to carve out his own place in the populist revolt and to fold Le Pen’s supporters into a newly radicalized conservative party, which in recent years has been rechristened Les Républicains. Sarkozy’s gambit seems to have paid off to a certain degree: As of early October, he enjoys the support of an energetic base of low-ranking party cadres and has largely closed the gap before the November primaries with his principal rival, Alain Juppé.

There remains nevertheless the possibility that Sarkozy’s campaign will flounder. It is difficult to pitch yourself as an anti-establishment candidate when you have served both as president and party leader. Indeed, Sarkozy’s past has already come back to haunt him: New revelations have re-ignited speculation that Sarkozy received campaign donations in 2007 from former Libyan dictator Muammar Gaddafi. The implicating documents, retrieved from the corpse of a former Gaddafi lieutenant found in the Danube River, have revived a past that the newly reinvented man of the people would certainly prefer forgotten.

If Sarkozy’s momentum sputters out, then it is increasingly likely that Les Républicains will unify around the more moderate Juppé. A former prime minister and current mayor of Bordeaux, Juppé has sought to side-step Sarkozy’s lurch to the right by championing what he’s deemed an “amicable” French identity—L’Identité Heureuse. Sarkozy and Le Pen argue that Parisian elites have become so lost in their bubble of cultural relativism that they are blind to the destruction wreaked upon France’s secular, Western identity by immigrants and refugees. Juppé responds with a sunnier promise: With restored economic prosperity through liberalization, France can recover from its spiritual malaise.

One of the great French pop songs of the 1930s was Ray Ventura’s cringe-worthy, proto-camp hit, “Tout va très bien Madame La Marquise.” In the song, a Marquise comes to learn that a string of coincidental disasters has led to the total destruction of her country estate, from which she is absent. She discovers that her husband, learning of his bankruptcy, commits suicide and accidentally knocks over a candelabra in the act. This sets fire to the chateau that, thanks to a gust of wind, spreads to the stables, ultimately killing the Marquise’s prize horse. The song was a pure product of Depression-era France, trapped between economic stagnation and the specter of fascism.

It is hard to imagine a better representation of how François Hollande must deem his own political fortunes, despite his projected façade of composure and poise. Elected on a populist platform promising broad tax increases on the wealthy and the financial services industry, Hollande ended up governing to the right, backing away from his redistributionist message after a capital flight and recently pursuing reforms to liberalize the labor market. Elected to confront European Union austerity and seek greater fiscal integration, Hollande ended up towing Germany’s line and supporting it in negotiations with Southern European member nations. Elected, in contrast to Sarkozy’s staunch identitarianism, to heal the division between wealthy urban centers and the immigrant suburbs, Hollande’s promise to reunify the nation has unraveled. In the wake of a wave of terrorist attacks, he now oversees a government with emergency security powers, in which racial profiling is common practice and his own prime minister, Manuel Valls, is a vocal proponent of the infamous “Burkini Ban.”

Needless to say, the prevailing mood on the French left is one of dismay and drift. Hollande faced a certifiable revolt throughout the spring as thousands of left-wing activists, students, and union members took to the streets and occupied public squares in the so-called “Nuit Debout” movement, protesting a package of labor reform laws that was ultimately enacted through extra-parliamentary means. (By virtue of an obscure provision in the French constitution, the government can secure the passage of a law unless confronted with a vote of no-confidence by the legislature.)

On the center-left, the mood is no more boisterous. A recent column in the daily newspaper Libération poked fun at what it deemed the altogether “failed” term of the sitting president. Within the party, government ministries clash with regional and municipal officials on the question of Syrian refugees—in Paris, the Socialist Mayor Anne Hidalgo has vowed to make her city a “capital of refugees,” to the chagrin of Interior Minister Bernard Cazeneuve, whose state police harass refugee encampments.

Many have come to conclude that the Socialist Party has no fighting chance at all in 2017.

It is assumed that Hollande will seek a second mandate despite his flirtation with record-low levels of popularity, and he will face a primary fight. Many, however, have come to conclude that the Socialist Party has no fighting chance at all in 2017. There has even been incessant talk in the newspapers about Socialist Party members voting in the Les Républicains primary for Juppé. Considering it a foregone conclusion that the candidate to oppose Le Pen will likewise be from the right, these voters consider it imperative that that person be Juppé, and not Le Pen’s doppelgänger, Sarkozy.

The woes of the Socialist Party, and of the French Left more broadly, run much deeper than the tactical necessities of avoiding a Le Pen-Sarkozy second-round contest. In the center-left magazine L’Obs, Daniel Cohen writes that the left is “in search of a social base.” Indeed, any frank autopsy of the French left begins with the decades-long unraveling of its working-class base, and its transfer into the arms of the National Front. In the United Kingdom and the United States, this trend seems to have found a countervailing tendency in the insurgent campaigns of Jeremy Corbyn and Bernie Sanders, who have burst onto the political scene over the past year to offer a popular leftist alternative to right-wing nationalism.

In France, however, the cause célèbre of the press is a centrist figure intent on making the old divisions of left and right obsolete. In mid-July, Emmanuel Macron took to the stage at Paris’s storied Maison de la Mutualité. An unknown young functionary of the Hollande-Valls government just two years prior, having disaffiliated from the Socialist Party in 2009, the 38-year-old spoke to a crowd of 3,000 individuals and elected officials from both major parties who had joined his new political movement, En Marche!

Macron insists there are two Frances. One, comfortably ensconced in privileges accrued over decades, is intent on maintaining a congealed social and political system. The other—the France of “artists, entrepreneurs, creators, employees, society leaders, students … retirees, the unemployed”—strives to break free from the chains of this system. Macron speaks of a country where “our institutions, our system … are ancient, tired,” where the promises from “les trentes glorieuses”—the three decades of economic growth and social democratic consensus after World War II—cannot be fulfilled.

Macron will perhaps be remembered as the supreme Machiavellian of 2016. Finally resigning as Hollande’s minister of the economy in late August, after having been one of the primary advocates for the government’s string of liberalization reforms, he has yet to formally announce his candidacy. What is certain is that he will have chosen an opportune time to do so, the right being divided between a populist wing and a teetering moderate core, and the left mired in exhaustion and disappointment.