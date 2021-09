On Wednesday #repealthe19th started trending among male Trump supporters, after an article by FiveThirtyEight observed that if women didn’t vote, Trump would have a far better chance of winning the presidential election.

And here's if just dudes voted. pic.twitter.com/HjqJzIVwc4 — Nate Silver (@NateSilver538) October 11, 2016

That led to tweets like these:



This is why we need to repeal and not replace the 19th amendment. #RepealThe19th https://t.co/bV4WnbgQ2H — David McCall (@WoodrowMelkin) October 12, 2016

Sham to see that one little exception could keep @realDonaldTrump out of the White House #repealthe19th — Sir DeLuca (@toddsdad2016) October 12, 2016

Unfortunately, these turds don’t understand that, to repeal the Nineteenth Amendment, you’d almost certainly need the support of women.