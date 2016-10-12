Donald Trump allegedly wanted to sue the Rolling Stones in the 1980s.

In a rare display of irony, Trump’s rallies have regularly featured Rolling Stones songs like “Sympathy for the Devil” and “You Can’t Always Get What You Want.” The latter even played immediately after Trump’s RNC speech. The Stones aren’t happy about this, but the band has never been able to stop him. According to Mick Jagger, they can’t:

“So Patty, asked me about Donald Trump using Stones music, and we [previously] said, like, ‘Don’t use our music. So, the thing is, when you appear in America ... if you’re in a public place like Madison Square Garden or a theater, you can play any music you want, and you can’t be stopped. So, if you write a song and someone plays it in a restaurant that you go to, you can’t stop them. They can play what they want.”

Trump’s use of the Stones’ music is especially interesting because he almost sued them in the 1980s, according to Trumped!: The Inside Story of the Real Donald Trump—His Cunning Rise and Spectacular Fall, John R. O’Donnell’s book about working for Trump.

O’Donnell, who was an executive at Trump Plaza Casino, is not exactly the most reliable source. His memoir exists to settle scores with Trump, who made him (and two of his close friends, who died in a plane crash) scapegoats for his Atlantic City troubles. But his book is certainly plausible.