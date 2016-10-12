Donald Trump allegedly wanted to sue the Rolling Stones in the 1980s.

O’Donnell, who was an executive at Trump Plaza Casino, is not exactly the most reliable source. His memoir exists to settle scores with Trump, who made him (and two of his close friends, who died in a plane crash) scapegoats for his Atlantic City troubles. But his book is certainly plausible.

In O’Donnell’s telling, in 1989 Trump wanted the Stones to play at Atlantic City so he could impress his friends, and forced O’Donnell to negotiate a bad deal—$4.2 million for three shows—that made it impossible to make a profit. Trump was convinced he could make his money back by selling tickets at the same scale he used for boxing events—from $250 to $1,000. O’Donnell warned Trump that they’d never make their money back, but he insisted. “I want the fucking Rolling Stones,” he reportedly said. “I told everybody the Rolling Stones are going to be playing at Trump Plaza. I’m coming down to watch them. My friends are coming down. Don’t lose this deal, Jack.”

The concerts were, inevitably, a disaster—they didn’t sell out and Trump ended up losing $800,000. And to top it all off, the Stones refused to appear with Trump, which he desperately wanted them to do. When O’Donnell inquired about a promised bonus, Trump used the deal to stiff him. Here’s O’Donnell’s section on that encounter: