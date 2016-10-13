Bob Dylan has won the 2016 Nobel Prize in Literature.

An American has won the Nobel Prize in Literature for the first time in 23 years—but in a shocking decision, songwriter Bob Dylan—not novelists Philip Roth, Don DeLillo, or Thomas Pynchon—won “for having created new poetic expressions within the great American song tradition.” Dylan’s citation also compared him to Homer—the Swedish Academy had to reach back 3,000 years to find a precedent.

Born Robert Zimmerman in 1941, Dylan was the enfant terrible of the New York City folk scene—a impish trickster who annoyed (and stole from) many of his elders, particularly Dave Van Ronk and Pete Seger. Dylan first broke out in the early 1960s as a part of a growing movement of songwriters who were writing and performing topical material about the Civil Rights Movement and other current events. Dylan has been labeled a “topical songwriter” since that period, but he spent only a short period writing songs like “When The Ship Comes In” and “The Times They Are A Changin’”

Instead, Dylan quickly became annoyed by the constraints of folk music and pushed into other areas, writing more poetic and psychedelic material and less overtly political songs. This culminated when he famously “went electric,” with the Paul Butterfield Blues band in 1965, an event that split the folk movement down the center. During that period, Dylan was also incredibly inspired, churning out cutting edge music on Bringing It All Back Home, Highway 61 Revisited, and Blonde on Blonde.

