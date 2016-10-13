If Donald Trump Sues The New York Times, He Will Lose

Donald Trump reiterated Thursday that he’s preparing a lawsuit against The New York Times after the paper published what he called a “fabricated” account of new sexual assault allegations against the Republican nominee. “We already have substantial evidence to dispute these lies and it will be made public in an appropriate way,” he said at a rally in West Palm Beach, Florida.

This comes after Trump attorney Marc Kasowitz sent a letter to the Times on Wednesday in which he calls the article “nothing more than a politically motivated effort to defeat Mr. Trump’s candidacy,” says it “is reckless, defamatory and constitutes libel per se,” and threatens “all available actions and remedies” if the paper doesn’t retract it with an apology.

Such threats don’t seem to worry the Times. Its assistant general counsel, David McCraw, eviscerated Kasowitz’s libel claim in a letter on Thursday:

The essence of a libel claim, of course, is the protection of one’s reputation. Mr. Trump has bragged about his non-consensual sexual touching of women. He has bragged about intruding on beauty pageant contestants in their dressing rooms. He acquiesced to a radio host’s request to discuss Mr. Trump’s own daughter as a ‘piece of ass.’ Multiple women not mentioned in our article have publicly come forward to report on Mr. Trump’s unwanted advances. Nothing in our article has had the slightest effect on the reputation that Mr. Trump, through his own words and actions, has already created for himself.

McCraw later noted, “We did what the law allows: We published newsworthy information about a subject of deep public concern.” And then he practically begged the nominee to sue: “If Mr. Trump disagrees, if he believes that American citizens had no right to hear what these women had to say and that the law of this country forces us and those who would dare to criticize him to stand silent or be punished, we welcome the opportunity to have a court set him straight.”