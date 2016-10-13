You are using an outdated browser.
Please upgrade your browser
and improve your visit to our site.
Skip Navigation
/

Twitter made Ken Bone, and Twitter will destroy Ken Bone.

It was only a few days ago, at Sunday’s town hall–style presidential debate, that a nerdy, undecided voter in a red sweater became a meme-ified Twitter heartthrob after asking a wonky question about energy policy, jobs, and climate change (and later taking pictures with a disposable camera—with flash, no less). Bone was “the undisputed winner” of the debate, a “normcore” “internet hero” who “gives Americans hope” while also solving their Halloween costume conundrums. Also: LOL that surname.

But now Ken Bone is leveraging his fame for profit...

...and the meme police on Twitter will have none of it.

Now, a few relevant facts about Bone:

Wrong. Twitter did.

Ryan Kearney

Ryan Kearney is the executive editor of NewRepublic.com.

Read More:
Twitter, Media, Politics, Ken Bone, Election 2016, Presidential Debates 2016