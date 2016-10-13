Twitter made Ken Bone, and Twitter will destroy Ken Bone.

It was only a few days ago, at Sunday’s town hall–style presidential debate, that a nerdy, undecided voter in a red sweater became a meme-ified Twitter heartthrob after asking a wonky question about energy policy, jobs, and climate change (and later taking pictures with a disposable camera—with flash, no less). Bone was “the undisputed winner” of the debate, a “normcore” “internet hero” who “gives Americans hope” while also solving their Halloween costume conundrums. Also: LOL that surname.

But now Ken Bone is leveraging his fame for profit...