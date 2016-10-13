Twitter made Ken Bone, and Twitter will destroy Ken Bone.

It was only a few days ago, at Sunday’s town hall–style presidential debate, that a nerdy, undecided voter in a red sweater became a meme-ified Twitter heartthrob after asking a wonky question about energy policy, jobs, and climate change (and later taking pictures with a disposable camera—with flash, no less). Bone was “the undisputed winner” of the debate, a “normcore” “internet hero” who “gives Americans hope” while also solving their Halloween costume conundrums. Also: LOL that surname.

But now Ken Bone is leveraging his fame for profit...

America, prepare to enter the #bonezone. My official shirt is available for 1 week. Get it at https://t.co/WKSP0H9p9i pic.twitter.com/ts7K0K5WUv — Ken Bone (@kenbone18) October 13, 2016

Everyone wants to know if I've decided... and I have. uberSELECT helps you ride in style like me https://t.co/HyOS8z9SRd — Ken Bone (@kenbone18) October 13, 2016

...and the meme police on Twitter will have none of it.