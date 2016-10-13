Twitter made Ken Bone, and Twitter will destroy Ken Bone.

It was only a few days ago, at Sunday’s town hall–style presidential debate, that a nerdy, undecided voter in a red sweater became a meme-ified Twitter heartthrob after asking a wonky question about energy policy, jobs, and climate change (and later taking pictures with a disposable camera—with flash, no less). Bone was “the undisputed winner” of the debate, a “normcore” “internet hero” who “gives Americans hope” while also solving their Halloween costume conundrums. Also: LOL that surname.
But now Ken Bone is leveraging his fame for profit...
...and the meme police on Twitter will have none of it.
Now, a few relevant facts about Bone:
- He is 34 years old.
- He has a 12-year-old son.
- He is an operator at a coal power plant.
- He is auctioning his red sweater for charity.
Wrong. Twitter did.