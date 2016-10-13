Bob Dylan Won the Nobel Prize in Literature?! A Conversation.

Alex Shephard: Yeah, thanks a lot man. I guess I’ll explain my methodology though, because why not? My assumption was that Dylan was a gambler’s candidate, one whose odds were based more or less entirely on Baby Boomer self-regard. I also assumed that the Swedish Academy took itself a lot more seriously than it apparently does. (I overlooked its mischievous streak—the smile on the woman who read the announcement today is an image I will never forget.) But also my Nobel piece was about the silliness of punditry—the Nobel Prize is designed to bring out the worst in a lot of otherwise sharp people—so I tried to have some fun with it. And that means making big, dumb predictions.

Two other things: One is that I am happy that Bob Dylan won because I am a big fan of his music. The other is that I also assumed that he wouldn’t win the Nobel Prize because the Swedish Academy wouldn’t be able to justify giving it to him over perennial American favorites like Philip Roth and Don DeLillo, who both now almost certainly have no chance of ever winning the prize.

Ryu Spaeth: Let’s start with the first thing. My main problem with giving Dylan the Nobel, besides the memories it invokes of playing too much Super Smash Brothers in a dorm room that reeked of stale bong water, is that he is a musician. As I argued earlier today, it’s a category error. Music is an entirely different mode of expression that uses tools that are unavailable to the writer. Like, is the ache on a song like “Girl From the North County” expressed by the lyrics or the harmonica, or some combination of the two? Music is melody and rhythm and harmony, and at its best writing can achieve only one of those characteristics (rhythm). There’s a reason you always hear that Walter Pater line: “All art constantly aspires towards the condition of music.” It’s because music exists in this other sphere where form and subject are identical, where the sound of a harmonica represents nothing more than the sound of a harmonica. How can any other art compete? Dylan adds words to that sound, but the sound is a bass line, so to speak, anchoring his art.