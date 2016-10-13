Michelle Obama’s response to Donald Trump’s sexual assault scandal is perfect.

At a rally on Thursday afternoon in Manchester, New Hampshire, the first lady candidly addressed the implications of Trump’s attitudes about women and sexual assault.

“I can’t believe that I am saying that a candidate for president of the United States has bragged about sexually assaulting women,” she said. “And I have to tell you that I can’t stop thinking about this. It has shaken me to my core in a way that I couldn’t have predicted.”

During her powerful speech, Obama rebuked Trump’s language in the infamous “grab ‘em by the pussy” tape unearthed by The Washington Post last Friday. She called his comments abnormal, disgraceful, and intolerable.